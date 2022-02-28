The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. 70,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

