The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

