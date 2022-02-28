Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,201,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

