Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.34). Approximately 17,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.55 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.91.

Third Point Investors Company Profile (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

