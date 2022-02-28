Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of 287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

