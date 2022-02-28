Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.