Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 24,157 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.84% of First Financial worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

THFF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

