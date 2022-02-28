Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

