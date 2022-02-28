Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,522 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $218.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.