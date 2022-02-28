Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,053 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

