Tigress Financial Boosts Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $205.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

