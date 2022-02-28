Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

