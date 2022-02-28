Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toast.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 244,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. Toast has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

