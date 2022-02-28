Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.