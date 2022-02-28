Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Cut to 470.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

