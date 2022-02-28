Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

