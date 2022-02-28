Travala.com (AVA) Trading 26.9% Higher This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $78.18 million and $26.72 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.89 or 0.06777234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.31 or 0.99399173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

