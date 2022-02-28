Treasury Wine Estates Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.54 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

