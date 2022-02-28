Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.