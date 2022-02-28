Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

