Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Trisura Group stock traded down C$0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 165,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,153. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$27.07 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.58.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.194752 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

