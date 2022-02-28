Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target for the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 231.03 ($3.14) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

