Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $65,575.64 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $65,575.64 and $3,406.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

