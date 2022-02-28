Truist Financial Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $46.50 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.