Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $181,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $61,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.