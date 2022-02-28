Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $212,000 in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of IMARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 316,747 shares worth $712,891. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

