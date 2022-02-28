Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

