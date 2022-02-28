Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $138,000 Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WVE. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

