Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 457.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

