Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post $286.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turing.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

