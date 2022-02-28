TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $481,206.43 and approximately $27.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

