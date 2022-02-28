Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 596,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

