Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.