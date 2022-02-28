Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.17 Million Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of TCG BDC worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

