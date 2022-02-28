Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.80% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

