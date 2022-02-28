Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 774,111 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 1,033.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.43% of Velodyne Lidar worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

