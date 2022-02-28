Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.82% of Capital Southwest worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.48 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

