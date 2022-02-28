Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.