Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.12 Million Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,012 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.11% of NeoPhotonics worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $815.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. StockNews.com lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.