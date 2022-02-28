Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 57,809 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.62% of TravelCenters of America worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

