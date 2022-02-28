Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Tyson Foods worth $247,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 77,178 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 63.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 384.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $93.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

