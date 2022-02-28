Ubex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $146,700.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $643,409.57 and approximately $146,700.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00235223 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

