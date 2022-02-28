UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,116,733 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Trane Technologies worth $506,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.