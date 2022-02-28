UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $431,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

