UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,023,515 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Marvell Technology worth $350,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 372,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

