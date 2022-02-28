UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,832 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of CME Group worth $380,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,821. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day moving average is $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

