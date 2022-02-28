UBS Group AG Acquires 108,013 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $98.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

