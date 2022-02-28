UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.53% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 338,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

