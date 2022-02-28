UBS Group AG Has $23.95 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

