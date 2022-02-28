UBS Group AG Has $24.99 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Raymond James worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

